Dr. Melissa Goedtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goedtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Goedtel, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Goedtel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Goedtel works at
Locations
-
1
Ann Arbor Ob Gyn4200 Whitehall Dr Ste 330, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 434-0477
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goedtel?
I was new patient in Dr. Goedtel's office and I could not have been happier with my experience. She is kind and very informative. She took time with me even though the office was a little busy and I did not feel rushed. Would highly recommend her if you looking for an ob/gyn.
About Dr. Melissa Goedtel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396950044
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goedtel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goedtel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goedtel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goedtel works at
Dr. Goedtel has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goedtel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goedtel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goedtel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goedtel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goedtel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.