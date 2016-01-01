See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Melissa Glassman, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Melissa Glassman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Glassman works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination
Rash
Newborn Jaundice
Wellness Examination
Rash

Treatment frequency



Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Melissa Glassman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811199508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glassman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glassman works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Glassman’s profile.

    Dr. Glassman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glassman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glassman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glassman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

