Dr. Melissa Fujan, DO
Dr. Melissa Fujan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Rocky Vista University, College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Beverly Press Center1221 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
My experience was very pleasant! Dr Fujan was very knowledgeable and nonjudgmental! She was open to all questions and she made me feel comfortable being that this was my 1st time seeing a Florida Doctor!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013327808
- Kern Medical Center
- Kern Medical Center
- Rocky Vista University, College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Fujan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fujan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fujan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fujan has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fujan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fujan speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fujan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fujan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fujan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fujan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.