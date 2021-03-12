Overview

Dr. Melissa Friedman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Women's Health Partners, LLC in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.