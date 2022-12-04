See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Melissa Frey, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (131)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Frey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Frey works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer

Treatment frequency



Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Oncology Procedure Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Dr. Frey is an excellent doctor and tops in her field! She was patient in answering my questions and giving thorough explanations. I also like that she is an active researcher and teaches medical students. At first I found New York Presbyterian Hospital a bit overwhelming but not after meeting with her!
    Ellen Green — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Frey, MD

    Specialties
    Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1902030679
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Gynecologic oncology|New York Univ|New York University Langone Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Weill Cornell Medical College
    Medical Education

