Overview

Dr. Melissa Frey, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Frey works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), Colposcopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.