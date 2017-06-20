Dr. Melissa Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Freeman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Meliss M. Freeman MD407 W 147th St, New York, NY 10031 Directions (212) 281-5613
- Aetna
I worked for this wonderful doctor from 1996-2000. I moved back to NC she is truly a blessing. Love you Dr.Freeman
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538217773
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
