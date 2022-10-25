Overview

Dr. Melissa Ferraro-Borgida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ferraro-Borgida works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Farmington, CT and Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.