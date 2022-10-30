Dr. Melissa Fana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Fana, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Fana, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Fana works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (646) 963-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Brookhaven Breast Health Services100 Hospital Rd Ste 106, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-8899
-
3
Imbert Cancer Center440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (718) 470-7550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 684-9229
-
5
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Bay Shore250 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 390-7100
- 6 6900 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 551-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mather Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr Fana on October 25. I was cancelled since she is no longer with the office or Northwell. I have been trying to locate her since. Can anyone help? She has been with me since my journey began with breast cancer and totally trust her.
About Dr. Melissa Fana, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104073832
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Med Ctr
- Northshore-Long Island Jewish Syst
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- General Surgery
