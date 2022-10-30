Overview

Dr. Melissa Fana, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fana works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Bay Shore, NY, Woodbury, NY and West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.