Breast Surgical Oncology
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Fana, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Fana works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in East Patchogue, NY, Bay Shore, NY, Woodbury, NY and West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
    3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 963-1000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Brookhaven Breast Health Services
    100 Hospital Rd Ste 106, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 475-8899
  3. 3
    Imbert Cancer Center
    440 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties at Woodbury
    415 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 684-9229
  5. 5
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Bay Shore
    250 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 390-7100
  6. 6
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mather Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast, Unilateral Giant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I had an appointment with Dr Fana on October 25. I was cancelled since she is no longer with the office or Northwell. I have been trying to locate her since. Can anyone help? She has been with me since my journey began with breast cancer and totally trust her.
    — Oct 30, 2022
    About Dr. Melissa Fana, MD

    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104073832
    Education & Certifications

    • William Beaumont Med Ctr
    • Northshore-Long Island Jewish Syst
    • MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Fana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

