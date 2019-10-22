Overview

Dr. Melissa Falcon, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Falcon works at Endocrine Specialists in Horsham, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.