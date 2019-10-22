Dr. Melissa Falcon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Falcon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Falcon, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Horsham, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Falcon works at
Locations
1
Endocrine Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit A, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions (215) 657-5200
2
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 427-4336
3
Willow Grove2300 Computer Rd Ste M70, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 657-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Falcon is amazing about returning calls when problems arise, including an emergency call at 1am when I was first diagnosed and was frightened by a sugar level reading and not sure what to do. Office is awful about phone calls, but they do eventually
About Dr. Melissa Falcon, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1689994105
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
