See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Duperval works at Robert M Smith MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jane Owen, DO
Dr. Jane Owen, DO
4 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Janet Abrams, MD
Dr. Janet Abrams, MD
4 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Voravut Sarabanchong, MD
Dr. Voravut Sarabanchong, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M Smith MD PC
    993 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 744-6700
  2. 2
    21 Murray St Fl 3, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 701-0021
  3. 3
    Northern Manhattan Women's Health An Obgyn PC
    400 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 923-8550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
C-Section
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
C-Section
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
C-Section Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Duperval?

    Jun 27, 2020
    I went to see Dr Duperval for a second opinion and I was very pleased with my visit. I found her to be genuinely concerned about my medical issue. She took her time explaining things, thoroughly reviewed my medical records, and even drew a diagram to help me understand what she was explaining. She answered all of my questions and I did not feel rushed during my visit. She put me at ease and I felt comfortable discussing my medical issues with her. I highly recommend this physician for one’s GYN needs.
    GA — Jun 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duperval to family and friends

    Dr. Duperval's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Duperval

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO.

    About Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588974729
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duperval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duperval has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duperval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duperval works at Robert M Smith MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Duperval’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Duperval. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duperval.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duperval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duperval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.