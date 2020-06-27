Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duperval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO
Dr. Melissa Duperval, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Robert M Smith MD PC993 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 744-6700
- 2 21 Murray St Fl 3, New York, NY 10007 Directions (646) 701-0021
Northern Manhattan Women's Health An Obgyn PC400 Fort Washington Ave Apt 1B, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 923-8550
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I went to see Dr Duperval for a second opinion and I was very pleased with my visit. I found her to be genuinely concerned about my medical issue. She took her time explaining things, thoroughly reviewed my medical records, and even drew a diagram to help me understand what she was explaining. She answered all of my questions and I did not feel rushed during my visit. She put me at ease and I felt comfortable discussing my medical issues with her. I highly recommend this physician for one’s GYN needs.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1588974729
