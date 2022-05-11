See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Melissa Drake, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Drake, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Drake works at Melissa Drake MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William K Brokken
    504 W Pueblo St Ste 202, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 455-6500
  2. 2
    Melissa Drake MD
    1722 State St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 455-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abdominal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Leave a review

    May 11, 2022
    Dr. Drake delivered my first & only child. She was incredible!!!!! She listened & was patient & loving when I was scared. She answered all questions & let me decide on when to induce baby boy (41 weeks I decided). I’ve heard some doctors won’t let you do this (I was 40 years old), but Dr. Drake let me chose, and thankfully my baby boy was born healthy & 8 pounds 4 ounces. I would highly recommend Dr. Drake to anyone pregnant & having a baby here in Santa Barbara. She is so caring, wicked smart, gentle, confident, creative with her thinking, and loving. I couldn’t have asked for better ….or more!!!!!
    Laura — May 11, 2022
    Dr. Melissa Drake, MD
    About Dr. Melissa Drake, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710277462
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Drake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drake works at Melissa Drake MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Drake’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drake.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drake, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drake appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

