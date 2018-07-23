Dr. Melissa Dorsett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Dorsett, DPM
Dr. Melissa Dorsett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Dorsett works at
Advanced Foot & Ankle Pllc3430 Newburg Rd Ste 153, Louisville, KY 40218 Directions (502) 459-8127
Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Lab1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 459-8127
- 3 10112 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 267-1411
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 459-8127
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Scheduling easy. Office staff awesome at JTown office. Dr Dorsett is caring, smart and one of the best docs I have ever seen. Highly Recommend
- Podiatry
- English
