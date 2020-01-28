Overview

Dr. Melissa Dixon, MD is a Dermatologist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - MD.



Dr. Dixon works at Certified Dermatology in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Vineland, NJ, Mantua, NJ, Bayonne, NJ and Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.