Overview

Dr. Melissa Dillmon, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.



Dr. Dillmon works at Harbin Clinic in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Breast Cancer and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.