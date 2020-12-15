Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melissa Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Quinn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
San Antonio Tms LLC16019 Via Shavano, San Antonio, TX 78249 Directions (210) 696-9292
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. M De Jesus Quinn, she's very knowledgeable and very caring. Always returns my calls and has seen me at unscheduled appointments. Thanks to her I have a better life.
About Dr. Melissa Quinn, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1467518100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Quinn works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
