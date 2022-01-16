Dr. Melissa Dawson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Dawson, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chico, CA. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 251 Cohasset Rd Ste 200, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-5150
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7000
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Dawson is awesome! She has a great staff that is very caring, and follows up appropriately. Her PA, MA, RNP, and LVN are top quality. I highly recommend her to anyone needing the services that she has to offer. I had surgery, and it ended up taking longer than they expected. It took 2 hours, and I have severe spinal stenosis, so I had lots of pain after the surgery, mainly in my back. She took the time to call my pain management doctor about increasing my pain medicines for a month due to being in so much pain.
About Dr. Melissa Dawson, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043502677
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
