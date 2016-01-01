See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Melissa Darling, MD

Dermatology
4 (76)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Darling, MD is a dermatologist in Omaha, NE. Dr. Darling completed a residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She currently practices at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Darling is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown- Doctors Building North Tower
    4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-0800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Oakview Medical Bldg
    2727 S 144th St Ste 225, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-0800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC
    1800 W Pasewalk Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, NE 68701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 371-3564
  4. 4
    Bellevue Business Centre
    720 Fort Crook Rd N, Bellevue, NE 68005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555
  5. 5
    Lakeside Hills Office Plaza
    2323 S 171st St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Dermatitis
Acne
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Acne
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Narrow Band UVB Light for Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scalp Conditions Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Melissa Darling, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1558686378
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Virginia Health System
  • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
  • University of Texas Southwestern
  • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
  • University of Texas / Austin Campus
  • Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
  • Methodist Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 76 ratings
Patient Ratings (76)
5 Star
(49)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(19)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Darling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Darling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Darling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Darling has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

76 patients have reviewed Dr. Darling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darling.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.