Dr. Melissa Darling, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Darling, MD is a dermatologist in Omaha, NE. Dr. Darling completed a residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She currently practices at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Darling is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Midtown- Doctors Building North Tower4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 933-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Oakview Medical Bldg2727 S 144th St Ste 225, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 933-0800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC1800 W Pasewalk Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, NE 68701 Directions (402) 371-3564
Bellevue Business Centre720 Fort Crook Rd N, Bellevue, NE 68005 Directions (402) 552-2555
Lakeside Hills Office Plaza2323 S 171st St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 552-2555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Melissa Darling, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- University of Texas Southwestern
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Dermatology, Dermatopathology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
