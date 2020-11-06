See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Crosby works at Memorial Plastic Surgery Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Plastic Surgery Group
    929 Gessner Rd Ste 2250, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4066
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MHealth Insured
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Crosby?

    Nov 06, 2020
    My wife could not have receive better care than from Dr. Crosby, Angie, and Lori. They are caring people who treat you as you would treat a friend. God bless y'all!
    Dave Guzman — Nov 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Crosby to family and friends

    Dr. Crosby's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Crosby

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD.

    About Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386744688
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crosby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crosby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crosby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crosby works at Memorial Plastic Surgery Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Crosby’s profile.

    Dr. Crosby has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crosby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Crosby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crosby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crosby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crosby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Melissa Crosby, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.