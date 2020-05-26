Dr. Melissa Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Cohen, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY.
Dr. Cohen works at
Advanced Pulmonary Diagnostics297 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-1377
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is the sweetest, most caring Doctor I’ve had the pleasure of being a patient of. Her bubbly personality makes you totally at ease and I recommend her completely.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English, French
- 1669446464
- U of Penn Hosp
- Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Wheezing, Emphysema and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
