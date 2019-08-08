See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Melissa Kline Clements, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Kline Clements, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.

Dr. Kline Clements works at MELISSA K CLEMENTS MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Melissa K Clements MD
    6301 Waterford Blvd Ste 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 843-7401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 08, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Melissa Kline Clements, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1114079597
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Kline Clements, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kline Clements is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kline Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kline Clements works at MELISSA K CLEMENTS MD in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Kline Clements’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kline Clements. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kline Clements.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kline Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kline Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

