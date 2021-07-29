Dr. Melissa Christino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Christino, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Christino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Christino works at
Locations
-
1
University Dermatology593 Eddy St Rm 201, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-3421
-
2
Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
-
3
Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division, Boston, MA319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This is the second knee surgery my 19-year-old son has had with Dr. christino. She is amazing, very compassionate. She explained everything in detail she communicates with the patient in a timely manner. And after the first surgery last year my son was able to play hockey again! Other knee injury this year operated on today and I have all the confidence in the world he will be back skating again thanks to Dr. Christino. I highly recommend her cannot say enough about her!!!
About Dr. Melissa Christino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1326200858
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University / Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University / Rhode Island Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Harvard University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
