Dr. Melissa Christino, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Christino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.

Dr. Christino works at Palliative Care Associates in Providence, RI with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Dermatology
    593 Eddy St Rm 201, Providence, RI 02903 (401) 444-3421
    Boston Children's Hospital, Orthopedic Center
    300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 355-6021
    Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division, Boston, MA
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 (617) 355-3501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Ankle Disorders
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Broken Arm
Ankle Disorders

Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2021
    This is the second knee surgery my 19-year-old son has had with Dr. christino. She is amazing, very compassionate. She explained everything in detail she communicates with the patient in a timely manner. And after the first surgery last year my son was able to play hockey again! Other knee injury this year operated on today and I have all the confidence in the world he will be back skating again thanks to Dr. Christino. I highly recommend her cannot say enough about her!!!
    Rocco — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Melissa Christino, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326200858
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University / Rhode Island Hospital
    • Brown University / Rhode Island Hospital
    • Brown University / Rhode Island Hospital
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    • Harvard University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Christino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Christino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Christino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Christino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

