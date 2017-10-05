Overview

Dr. Melissa Chinn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.



Dr. Chinn works at Chinn Gyn LLC in Mount Vernon, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.