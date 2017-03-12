See All Dermatopathologists in Spring, TX
Dermatopathology
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Chiang, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Chiang works at Integrated Aesthetics in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrated Aesthetics
    5061 Fm 2920 Rd, Spring, TX 77388 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 829-8288

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
miraDry Treatment for Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Mar 12, 2017
    I have seen Dr. Chiang several times for various issues as has my son. Dr. Chiang is one of the most considerate and informed dermatologists that I have ever met. Her quiet approach allows you to explain exactly what is concerning you and her surgical technique is wonderful! She recommends only what you need, and was very concerned about what my insurance would cover before we proceeded. Her staff has always been kind and professional. I do not hesitate to recommend Dr. Chiang! She is terrific!
    Spring, TX — Mar 12, 2017
    About Dr. Melissa Chiang, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    • 1568531739
    Residency
    • Chief Resident - Dermatology - Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • University of Southern California - B.A
    • Dermatology
