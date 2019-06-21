Dr. Melissa Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Chambers, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Chambers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 510 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Chambers for 5 years. She is very personable and caring in a professional manner. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking her specialed care. KBG
About Dr. Melissa Chambers, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
