Overview

Dr. Melissa Chambers, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.