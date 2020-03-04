Dr. Melissa Cavaghan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavaghan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Cavaghan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Cavaghan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cavaghan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iu Health Physicians Neurology (university Blvd)550 University Blvd Ste 2180, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 843-0000
-
2
Center for Reproductive Biology of Indiana Llc.201 Pennsylvania Pkwy Ste 310, Carmel, IN 46280 Directions (317) 843-0000
- 3 515 University Blvd Ste 2180, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 843-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavaghan?
I've been seeing Dr. Cavaghan for 3 years and I've never had such a great provider. She is very thorough, attentive, listens to concerns and explains situations in detail. She has more than once advocated on my behalf with other providers, is lgbtq+ affirming and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her for any trans and non-binary people seeking an excellent HRT physician.
About Dr. Melissa Cavaghan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1649234436
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavaghan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavaghan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavaghan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavaghan works at
Dr. Cavaghan has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Female Infertility and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavaghan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavaghan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavaghan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavaghan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavaghan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.