Overview

Dr. Melissa Cavaghan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cavaghan works at Indiana University Pulmonology in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Female Infertility and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.