Dr. Melissa Carlson, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Carlson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeside Medical Center39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 655-3331
Ob/Gyn Specialists Palm Beaches770 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 655-3331Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ob/Gyn Specialists Palm Beaches1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 790-5990
West Palm Beach Office927 45th St Ste 103, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Directions (561) 881-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Carlson was friendly, easy to speak to, very knowledgeable and relatable. I really enjoyed my appointment with her. Truly one of the most pleasant doctor’s visits I’ve ever had and felt like she really understood my concerns. What wonderful luck to have found her!
About Dr. Melissa Carlson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1023017803
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Baylor Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
