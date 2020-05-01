Overview

Dr. Melissa Camouse, DO is a Dermatologist in El Segundo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Camouse works at Manhattan Dermatology in El Segundo, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.