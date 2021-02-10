See All Pediatric Nephrologists in Lone Tree, CO
Dr. Melissa Cadnapaphornchai, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Melissa Cadnapaphornchai, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Cadnapaphornchai works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Hematology Oncology - Lone Tree in Lone Tree, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lone Tree
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 330, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7586
    Healthone Clinic Services Medical Specialties LLC
    6965 Tutt Blvd Ste 210, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0841
    Monday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Denver
    2055 N High St Ste 270, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 502-8540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 10, 2021
    Dr Melissa is absolutely amazing! She is both knowledgeable and compassionate. Finding a Dr who is as up to date on the latest research and has a wonderful bedside manner is rare. My son usually hates going to doctor appointments, but he actually looks forward to seeing Dr Melissa. She helps to ease my fears and concerns too, which leaves me also looking forward to our visits.
    Kristen — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Melissa Cadnapaphornchai, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477638112
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
