Dr. Melissa Brook Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Brook Zimmerman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Deerfield, IL.
Dr. Zimmerman works at
Locations
Northwestern Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Geriatrics - Deerfield350 S Waukegan Rd # STES100, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 535-7157
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Brook Zimmerman, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1831551332
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
