Dr. Melissa Boyette, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (17)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Melissa Boyette, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Boyette works at Coastal Orthopedics in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Orthopedics
    8000 Fl64 # East, Bradenton, FL 34212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Dupuytren's Contracture
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Outstanding. My husband visited numerous doctors assuming his his bilateral hand numbness was a spine issue. Dr. Boyette's colleague at Coastal Ortho actually made the referral. She is honest, quick, and thorough. She is careful to keep outcome expectations realistic which is important during the postoperative period. Dr. Boyette is impressive.
    Sep 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Boyette, MD
    About Dr. Melissa Boyette, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1831340405
    Education & Certifications

    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    • University Of South Florida School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boyette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boyette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boyette works at Coastal Orthopedics in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boyette’s profile.

    Dr. Boyette has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Dupuytren's Contracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

