Dr. Melissa Bobadilla, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Bobadilla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Melissa S Bobadilla MD PA1527 Brown St Ste C, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bobadilla is very straight forward and to the point. I trust her. She also cares for my grandmother. She tells it like it is. That is what I need. She is very thorough. I have been seeing her for about 8 years. If you are looking for a good Dr. I recommend her.
About Dr. Melissa Bobadilla, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1083684609
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bobadilla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bobadilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bobadilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobadilla has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bobadilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bobadilla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bobadilla.
