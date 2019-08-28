Overview

Dr. Melissa Bobadilla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Bobadilla works at MELISSA S BOBADILLA MD in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.