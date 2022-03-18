Overview

Dr. Melissa Bloch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bloch works at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.