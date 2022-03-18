Dr. Melissa Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Bloch, MD
Dr. Melissa Bloch, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Carson Valley Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bloch works at
Renown Institute for Heart Health75 Pringle Way Ste 401, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2970
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Bloch is excellent. She takes a lot of time and answers all questions very thoroughly during visits. She takes your concerns very seriously and I have a lot of faith her judgment when it comes to my care.
About Dr. Melissa Bloch, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982718631
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloch works at
Dr. Bloch has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
