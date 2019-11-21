See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rockville, MD
Dr. Melissa Blakeman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Melissa Blakeman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Blakeman works at JOHNS HOPKINS COMMUNITY PHYSICIANS in Rockville, MD with other offices in Brandywine, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jhcp At North Bethesda
    6000 Executive Blvd Ste 625, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 468-8999
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    7704 Matapeake Business Dr Ste 11, Brandywine, MD 20613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 242-5678

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Malaise and Fatigue
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
  View other providers who treat Anemia
    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 21, 2019
    Takes time to listen carefully to patients. She is a very knowledgeable physician. Most of the appointments start on time.
    — Nov 21, 2019
    About Dr. Melissa Blakeman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548293590
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Washington University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melissa Blakeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blakeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blakeman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blakeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Blakeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blakeman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blakeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blakeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

