Overview

Dr. Melissa Bickett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Bickett works at Omni Orthopedics in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.