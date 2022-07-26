See All Neurologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Melissa Bernbaum, MD

Neurology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Melissa Bernbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University (Neurophysiology), Clinical Fellowships

Dr. Bernbaum works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Bay Shore in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in Huntington, NY and Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    South Shore University Hospital
    301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 968-7468
  2
    270 Park Ave Fl 3, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 351-2798
  3
    South Shore Neurologic Associates
    712 Main St, Islip, NY 11751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 666-3939

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Nothing shy of fantastic! attention to detail, devoted, pleasant personality, understanding. These are just a few characteristics I encountered with my office visit with Dr. Bernbaum. I’d highly recommend her as a physician
    Omar — Jul 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Melissa Bernbaum, MD
    About Dr. Melissa Bernbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720258239
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University (Neurophysiology), Clinical Fellowships
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    Board Certifications
