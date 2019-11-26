Overview

Dr. Melissa Berlin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Ottawa and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Berlin works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Paramus, NJ and Emerson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.