Dr. Melissa Bergman, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Bergman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Somerville, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Somerville Practice40 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144 Directions (617) 629-6300Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hvma-cambridge1611 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 661-5575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Bergman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1467618033
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bergman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
