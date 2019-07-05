Overview

Dr. Melissa Benbow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Benbow works at MSU Health Care Pediatrics | DeWitt in Lansing, MI with other offices in Okemos, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.