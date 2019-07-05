Dr. Melissa Benbow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benbow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Benbow, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Benbow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Benbow works at
Locations
MSU Health Care Pediatrics | DeWitt13750 S Sedona Pkwy, Lansing, MI 48906 Directions (517) 353-4000
MSU Health Care Pediatrics | Okemos1600 W Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 349-6560
MSU Health Care Pediatrics | West Side7335 Westshire Dr, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (517) 622-1012
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benbow was the physician we had visit in the hospital when our daughter was born. She is kind, courteous, and provided a lot of details to help us transition home. We just saw her again for an office visit (2 months), she was again great to work with. I would highly recommend her and the MSU Pediatrics DeWitt team!
About Dr. Melissa Benbow, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1053564617
Education & Certifications
- Dayton Children's Hosptial
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- University Of Dayton
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benbow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benbow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Benbow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benbow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benbow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benbow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.