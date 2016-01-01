See All Pediatricians in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Melissa Beard, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Melissa Beard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Beard works at Pediatric Care North Inc. in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatric Care North, Inc.
    8781 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155

Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bronchiolitis
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Strep Throat
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Melissa Beard, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • Female
    • 1750431326
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldn Mercy Hosp
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beard works at Pediatric Care North Inc. in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Beard’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Beard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

