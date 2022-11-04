Overview

Dr. Melissa Bayne, DO is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Fremont, MI. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University - Downers Grove Campus (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Bayne works at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial (OB/GYN Clinic) in Fremont, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.