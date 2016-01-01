Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melissa Baldwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Baldwin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations
Mount Sinai Brooklyn3131 Kings Hwy Ste LL07, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 677-0109Monday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Melissa Baldwin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery

