Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD

General Surgery
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Bagloo works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Winter Park
    1925 Mizell Ave Ste 201, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Obesity
Inguinal Hernia
Ventral Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(33)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 14, 2021
xcellent she performed hiatal hernia surgery on me jan 29 2021 was add on she caring compassionate thorough made positively sure my needs n concerns were met
joseph — Jul 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD
About Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1407016108
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital, Cornell and Columbia
Residency
  • New York University Medical Center
Internship
  • New York University Medical Center|NYU School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bagloo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bagloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bagloo works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bagloo’s profile.

35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagloo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagloo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

