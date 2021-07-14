Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bagloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Bagloo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Winter Park1925 Mizell Ave Ste 201, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bagloo?
xcellent she performed hiatal hernia surgery on me jan 29 2021 was add on she caring compassionate thorough made positively sure my needs n concerns were met
About Dr. Melissa Bagloo, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1407016108
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital, Cornell and Columbia
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Center|NYU School of Medicine
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagloo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bagloo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bagloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagloo works at
Dr. Bagloo speaks Persian and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagloo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagloo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bagloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bagloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.