Dr. Melissa Auger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Melissa Auger, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Memorial Physicians Group680 N Lake Shore Dr Ste 810, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-8811
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Auger did a fantastic job delivering my baby! She was patient, down to earth and professional. I was struck by how supported and calm she made me feel throughout the delivery process. I knew that my baby and I were in good hands (literally). When my daughter came out looking pretty blue and having trouble breathing, she quickly handed her off to the nurses who handled the situation while Dr. Auger and her resident stitched me up. I didn’t panic because I felt confident in Dr. Auger and her team. I would highly recommend her to any woman looking for an incredible OB.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Tulane University School of Medicine
