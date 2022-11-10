Dr. Melissa Arief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Arief, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Arief, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spring, TX. They completed their fellowship with Philadelphia Hand Ctr
Dr. Arief works at
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group2255 E Mossy Oaks Rd Ste 320, Spring, TX 77389 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77070 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arief?
Very please with her staff !!! 10/10
About Dr. Melissa Arief, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1124338264
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Hand Ctr
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arief has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Arief using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Arief has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arief works at
Dr. Arief has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arief on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arief speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Arief. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arief.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arief, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arief appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.