Dr. Melissa Antonik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Antonik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED.
Dr. Antonik works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Endocrinologists Inc.3201 Jermantown Rd Ste 250, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 849-8440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a recently diagnosed patient with thyroid cancer, Dr. Antonik has been responsive and very kind. I have not felt like she did not have time for me. She has addressed all of my questions. Laurie
About Dr. Melissa Antonik, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1316025372
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- Loyola University Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
