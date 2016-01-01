Overview

Dr. Melissa Anderson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.