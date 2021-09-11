Dr. Melissa Alvarez-Downing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Downing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Alvarez-Downing, MD
Overview
Dr. Melissa Alvarez-Downing, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Florida
Dr. Alvarez-Downing works at
Locations
Rutgers Health Surgical Oncology90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
Ratings & Reviews
During the treatment she has been an excellent professional, she has helped me throughout my process. He is a human being who cares for his patients.
About Dr. Melissa Alvarez-Downing, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1306068788
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Alvarez-Downing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez-Downing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez-Downing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez-Downing works at
Dr. Alvarez-Downing speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Downing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Downing.
