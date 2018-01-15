Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melissa Allen, DO
Overview
Dr. Melissa Allen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Psychiatry1941 East Rd Rm 3236, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (314) 977-4828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is a great leader and very easy to approach. Very friendly doctor.
About Dr. Melissa Allen, DO
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
