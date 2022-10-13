Dr. Melissa Acevedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Acevedo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Acevedo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Acevedo works at
Locations
-
1
OB-GYN Specialists of South Miami7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 200A, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-9644
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was so scared to come to the gynecologist because it was my first time however , Dr. Acevedo made me feel so comfortable and spoke to me with such kindness. I will recommend her to everyone I know!
About Dr. Melissa Acevedo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306157722
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Acevedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo works at
Dr. Acevedo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acevedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.