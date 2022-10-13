Overview

Dr. Melissa Acevedo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Acevedo works at South Miami Women's Health in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.