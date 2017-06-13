Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Accordino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Accordino was beyond helpful to myself and my family during our time of need. I'd recommend her to anyone in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1740422039
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Accordino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Accordino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Accordino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Accordino has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Accordino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Accordino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Accordino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.