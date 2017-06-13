Overview

Dr. Melissa Accordino, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Accordino works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.